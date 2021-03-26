Six charged over alleged role in illegal gambling syndicate

SINGAPORE - Six men appeared in court on Friday (March 26) over their alleged involvement with an illegal gambling syndicate.

They were among 66 people who were arrested in an islandwide police crackdown on criminal syndicates in October 2018.

The six are: Muk Yuen Seng, 49; Yong Chee Sum, 63; Aw Teck Huat, 53; Tan Beng Chee, 45; Tan Lei Peng, 34; and Steven Foo Kee Meng, 40.

They are accused of being members of an organised criminal group that managed an illegal gambling den and face gambling-related charges.

Foo and Tan Lei Peng are said to have instructed other individuals to commit gambling-related offences for the group.

All six men are also accused of being members of an unlawful society.

Foo and Aw were additionally charged under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA), for allegedly dealing with money earned from managing the gambling den.

"This is the fourth organised criminal group identified for prosecution for various offences under the Organised Criminal Act (OCA), which came into force on June 1, 2016," said the police in a statement on Thursday.

Under the OCA, those guilty of being in an organised criminal group can be jailed up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.

Those guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

If guilty of their offences under the CDSA, Foo and Aw can be each jailed for up to 10 years, or fined up to $500,000, or both.

The cases for the six men are expected to be heard again on April 8.