Six arrested, 7,186 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

Five men and a woman, aged between 30 and 52, were arrested and 7,186 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs officers in an operation.

Three Singapore-registered vehicles and $14,898.65 in cash were also seized, the agency said in a statement yesterday.

In the operation last Friday in Jurong West Street 62, officers observed two men transferring brown boxes from a box truck to a van, which then drove away.

An open-top lorry, driven by another man, then parked beside the box truck and brown boxes were also transferred from the truck to the lorry.

Officers swooped in and found a total of 4,336 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in both vehicles.

Two men were arrested on the spot, and the other man who was seen transferring boxes to the van earlier was arrested in the vicinity.

Officers also followed the van to Joo Chiat Lane.

"They moved in when a man was seen approaching the van with the male driver and a woman seated inside," said the statement.

The man who had approached the van attempted to flee but was caught and arrested, along with the pair in the van. A total of 2,850 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the van.

The total duty as well as goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $613,680 and $48,840 respectively.

One of the men and the woman were charged in court last Saturday, while the remaining men are being investigated.

The agency warned that buying, selling, conveying, delivering or storing duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and GST Act. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both.

"Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited," it said.

•Those with information on smuggling activities or Customs duty or GST evasion can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@ customs.gov.sg