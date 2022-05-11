Man arrested for suspected trafficking, more than 4kg of drugs seized

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Monday (May 9) for suspected drug trafficking, after more than 4kg of illicit drugs were seized from a hotel room in the vicinity of Bras Basah Road.

These drugs have an estimated street value of $177,000, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the raid, CNB officers seized a total of about 65g of Ice, 2,155g of cannabis, 5g of ketamine, 360g of Ecstasy tablets, multiple LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 1,310g of Erimin-5 tablets and 700g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs.

The amount of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of 307 abusers, CNB said.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

On Monday evening, CNB officers had to force entry into the hotel room after the man refused to comply with their lawful orders, the bureau said.

The man was arrested in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been disposing of drugs into the toilet bowl.

The drugs were recovered from various locations in the hotel room, including the toilet bowl, cistern and drainage.