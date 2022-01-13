Singaporean charged with wife's murder in UK pleads not guilty

A Singaporean man charged with the murder of his wife in Newcastle in England pleaded not guilty in a British court on Tuesday.

Fong Soong Hert, 50, has been remanded since his arrest on Dec 6, after his wife Pek Ying Ling, 51, was found dead in a luxury apartment in the Newcastle city centre.

He appeared in Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday via a video link from prison.

In response to queries, the Crown Court said Fong will return to court for a pre-trial hearing on Feb 28, ahead of a trial slated to take place from June 6 to 10.

When Fong was in court on Dec 9, Judge Paul Sloan said to him: "You should understand, if you are fit to plead and if you have committed any offence arising out of this allegation, the sooner that's communicated to the court, the better for you, the more credit you will receive, the less severe the punishment will be.

"The longer you leave it, if you have committed an offence, the worse it will be for you, the more severe the punishment will be."

British news portal ChronicleLive reported at the time that there was no application for bail and Fong was being held in remand.

Northumbria police, in a Facebook post on Dec 9, said they received a call at about 7.15am on Dec 6 (3.15pm Singapore time) with a report of concern for Madam Pek at the County Aparthotel in Westgate Road in Newcastle.

Emergency services fought to save her life after they found that she was not breathing but she died.

Fong was arrested and charged with murder. The couple were reportedly on a family vacation in Britain. They had been married for more than 27 years.

Those convicted of murder in Britain face life imprisonment.