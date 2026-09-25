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Singapore Red Cross commits another $2m for Nepal flood aid; public campaign has raised over $6.2m

The floods that swept through parts of Tibet and Nepal on the morning of Aug 26 have taken more than 1,450 lives.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has committed another $2 million in aid for victims of the Nepal floods.

The funds will be used to provide the affected communities with food, hygiene products and warm clothing.

In an update on its response on Sept 25, SRC chief executive Benjamin William said many are concerned about the upcoming winter.

Currently, temperatures at Nuwakot and Rasuwa, which were directly hit by the floods, are hovering at around 20 deg C.

But as the winter season approaches, temperatures are expected to drop to just above freezing.

The floods that swept through parts of Tibet and Nepal on the morning of Aug 26 have taken more than 1,450 lives. Over 5,700 people are still missing, including nine Singaporeans.

William said recovery is only just beginning for the affected families in Nepal.

The $2 million in aid is the third tranche from the SRC, which had pledged $50,000 in the first tranche and another $170,000 in the second tranche of aid.

The earlier tranches provided essential staples like food and water supplies.

William said the latest tranche will focus on providing essential support for the most vulnerable, such as seniors, children and pregnant women for winter.

Aid provisions will include warm clothing, blankets, bedsheets, shoes, hygiene products and essential foods such as rice, cooking oil and biscuits.

SRC senior director Sahari Ani was part of a six-person team deployed to Kathmandu on Sept 20. He returned on Sept 24.

Speaking to the media, he said 70 per cent of those missing are Nepalese men.

He said the floods hit the areas in the morning when many of the men were working in factories located along the river. At the time, the women were home and the children were on their way to school.

Many families lost their breadwinner that day, and scores of children were left traumatised, added William.

SRC chief executive Benjamin William (left) and senior director Sahari Ani speaking to the media at Red Cross House, on Sept 25. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

He urged people to look beyond the immediate needs and consider the longer-term efforts of the tragedy, including support for the children so that they can return to school and receive help to deal with the trauma.

“The journey to recovery is actually very long. The immediate needs are important, but restoration and recovery are also important, and that is something we continue to look at,” said William.

SRC will be sending a second team to Nepal in November to explore further support for the affected communities.

Donation appeal

SRC said over $6.2 million has been raised through its public fund-raising appeal that started on Aug 28. It will end on Nov 30.

William said: “One month on, the emergency may be over the headlines, but for affected families, recovery is only beginning.

“We thank the people of Singapore for their strong support towards our fund-raising appeal, and remain committed to stewarding the donations where they can make the greatest impact and bring meaningful, lasting support to communities affected by the floods.”

The public can donate via:

Credit card: via Giving.sg, DeeDa and Give.Asia

PayNow: Key in UEN: S86CC0370ERF1 and input “Nepal Flash Floods (your NRIC, FIN or UEN)” under the bill reference.

Cheque: Payable to Singapore Red Cross Society, with “Nepal Flash Floods” indicated on the back. Also include your name and postal address on the back, and mail it to Red Cross House.

In person: Donations can be made at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane during office hours.

Raise funds: Register as a third-party fund-raiser with SRC or set up a campaign on Giving.sg

Individual and corporate donors are eligible for a 100 per cent tax deduction for donations made towards this fund-raising appeal under the Overseas Humanitarian Assistance Tax Deduction Scheme.