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Singapore PR who allegedly sent $93 to facilitate terrorist acts in Gaza charged

Saw Ryan Htoo, 23, was handed two charges of providing money to support terrorist purposes.

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly transferred money to fund terrorist acts in Gaza was hauled to a district court on July 29.

Saw Ryan Htoo, 23, was handed two charges of providing money to support terrorist purposes.

The Myanmar national, who is a Singapore permanent resident, purportedly transferred US$72.28 (S$93), on Aug 9, 2024, to a Paypal account belonging to a person named Bradley Sainsbury for the purpose of facilitating a terrorist act in Gaza City.

He also allegedly tried to transfer an additional US$1 to another Paypal account owned by Meredith Pollick for the same purpose on Aug 19, 2024.

He was told that the donations would be used to purchase military equipment.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on July 28 that Saw Ryan Htoo developed a strong hatred towards Muslims in 2024, after being exposed to Islamophobic content following Hamas’ attacks against Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

By early 2025, he had also developed a strong hatred towards Jews after consuming far-right extremist and anti-Semitic narratives on social media.

He made online posts expressing support for the use of violence against Jews and Muslims, as well as other groups typically targeted by far-right extremists, such as immigrants to Europe and the LGBT community.

During his hearing, the prosecution asked for Saw Ryan Htoo’s bail to be denied, citing he poses a risk to public safety, given the extent of his radicalisation.

When asked by the judge if he had anything to say, Saw Ryan Htoo said he had social anxiety, and he would not be pleading guilty to his charges.

He was not granted bail and was remanded. His case will be heard again on Aug 21.

Those convicted of providing money supporting terrorist purposes can be fined up to $500,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

MHA said in its statement: “Terrorism and terrorist financing are grave threats to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials.

“We do not condone and will take firm action against individuals using Singapore as a base to conduct or support terrorist activities, whether locally or overseas.”

MHA reminded the public not to remit any money, or provide any services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation, or for facilitating or carrying out any terrorist act.

Anyone with information on such activities should inform the authorities immediately, the ministry said.