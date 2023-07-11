Singapore hosts new Asean forum to tackle child sexual abuse scourge

SINGAPORE - A new three-day forum, organised by Singapore and the United States to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation in South-east Asia, is being held here.
The Crimes Against Children Regional Forum 2023 organised by the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is being held from Tuesday to Thursday.
About 150 representatives including subject matter experts, investigators and non-governmental organisation members from Singapore, the US and nine other South-east Asian countries are attending it.
It will cover topics like effective online investigations and victim-centred interviewing techniques.
HSI is the principal investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security and investigates transnational crime and threats.
These include criminal organisations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel and finance move.
A spokesman from the US embassy told The Straits Times the forum aims to share strategies, investigative techniques and best practices to investigate sexual exploitation and child abuse cases.
The forum is also backed and funded in part by the US’ Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the spokesman added.
Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Police Cantonment Complex on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said crimes against children are a concern in Singapore and other countries.
She noted a 2020 Unicef Report which showed that one in five girls and one in 13 boys are sexually exploited or abused globally before reaching the age of 18.
She said: “This is extremely alarming. Child sexual abuse materials have increased drastically, with the Internet and technology facilitating the production and sharing of child sexual abuse materials globally.”
Ms Sun added this is something all countries need to pay attention to.
Because perpetrators may be operating within domestic boundaries, but circulating these materials at high speeds with great outreach, perpetrating these crimes internationally.
Previous reports have highlighted the threat in the region.
ST reported in June the SPF has investigated over 120 cases involving child sexual abuse material since January 2020, when laws were introduced here to criminalise the production, distribution, advertising and possession of such material.
According to a report by various organisations including UNICEF and Interpol in July 2022, up to 56 per cent of online child sexual exploitation and abuse in Indonesia goes undisclosed and unreported.
In August 2022, the Philippines declared an all-out “war” against the sexual exploitation of children online, vowing to jail perpetrators amid a threefold surge in online sexual abuse cases involving children.
Ms Sun noted how Singapore amended the Penal Code in 2020 to strengthen the protection of children against sexual exploitation and abuse.
She said these laws are important and added: “What we have seen from the very disturbing content is that it is a family member or relative of the young person who is sexually exploiting the child. This is extremely distressing.
“These legislations in Singapore allow us to prosecute Singapore citizens and permanent residents who commit such acts abroad.”
Ms Sun also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and noted that SPF is an active contributor to Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation Database. It uses image and video analytics to support the identifying of victims and locating of perpetrators.
She said the forum was timely, allowing law enforcement officers, prosecutors and relevant professionals from the US and the South-east Asian region to learn from one another and explore ideas to improve their capacity in protecting children.
US Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan, who was at the opening ceremony, said US law enforcement works tirelessly to protect children and to ensure predators worldwide are brought to justice.
He added they work with partner nations to stop criminals before they harm children.
He reiterated the scale of the challenge faced today, including how encrypted digital storage makes it hard to process evidence necessary to convict predators even after they have been identified.
He added: “So, our challenges are great, but we all know that together we can share best practices and develop effective strategies to overcome these enormous obstacles. That is why events like this forum are so important.”