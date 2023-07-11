Singapore hosts new Asean forum to tackle child sexual abuse scourge

SINGAPORE - A new three-day forum, organised by Singapore and the United States to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation in South-east Asia, is being held here.

The Crimes Against Children Regional Forum 2023 organised by the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is being held from Tuesday to Thursday.

About 150 representatives including subject matter experts, investigators and non-governmental organisation members from Singapore, the US and nine other South-east Asian countries are attending it.

It will cover topics like effective online investigations and victim-centred interviewing techniques.

HSI is the principal investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security and investigates transnational crime and threats.

These include criminal organisations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel and finance move.

A spokesman from the US embassy told The Straits Times the forum aims to share strategies, investigative techniques and best practices to investigate sexual exploitation and child abuse cases.

The forum is also backed and funded in part by the US’ Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the spokesman added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Police Cantonment Complex on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said crimes against children are a concern in Singapore and other countries.

She noted a 2020 Unicef Report which showed that one in five girls and one in 13 boys are sexually exploited or abused globally before reaching the age of 18.

She said: “This is extremely alarming. Child sexual abuse materials have increased drastically, with the Internet and technology facilitating the production and sharing of child sexual abuse materials globally.”

Ms Sun added this is something all countries need to pay attention to.

Because perpetrators may be operating within domestic boundaries, but circulating these materials at high speeds with great outreach, perpetrating these crimes internationally.

Previous reports have highlighted the threat in the region.

ST reported in June the SPF has investigated over 120 cases involving child sexual abuse material since January 2020, when laws were introduced here to criminalise the production, distribution, advertising and possession of such material.