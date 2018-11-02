Singapore Floorball Association's ex-president jailed for criminal breach of trust and forgery

SINGAPORE - The former president of the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) was jailed for two years and six months on Friday (Nov 2) over offences that caused the organisation to suffer more than $140,000 in losses.

Sani Mohamed Salim, 51, who also used to be the captain of Singapore's national hockey team, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of forgery and two criminal breach of trust charges.

Defence lawyer M. Lukshumayeh had told District Judge Jasvender Kaurthat his client became SFA's president in 2005 and resigned 11 years later.

The lawyer said that Sani committed the offences due to financial difficultiesarising from looking after both his immediate and extended family, which led him to borrow money from both licensed and unlicensed moneylenders.

"The accused sadly then found himself in a worsening quicksand situation as each day passed and in short, became desperate and panicked so much that in utter desperateness, he committed the present offences," said the lawyer last month.

For each count of criminal breach of trust, Sani could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

And for each forgery charge, he could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined.