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Role players simulating a suicide bombing attack during counter-terrorism Exercise Heartbeat at the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on Nov 25.

SINGAPORE – As fitness enthusiasts were exercising at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, they heard an overhead whizzing sound, followed by an explosion.

The blast ripped through an outdoor area, injuring six people.

When the dust and smoke settled, survivors realised they had been hit by a drone carrying a bomb.

Fortunately, the horrifying scene was merely part of Exercise Heartbeat, a counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness exercise involving officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

This was the first time in recent years that a drone was used in the exercise. It was also the second time the Esplanade had been used for the drill.

The use of drones in warfare was thrust onto the global stage in 2022 amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Netizens are by now familiar with the countless videos showing armed drones slamming into homes, schools and hospitals, causing widespread damage and inflicting carnage on innocent civilians.

The early morning “security incident” on Nov 25 began with a member of the public discovering an unattended bag at the Esplanade’s lower concourse.

After the person alerted a security officer, the bag was tested for explosives and determined to be safe.

Singapore Police Force officers conducting a simulated security operation, directing role players to keep their hands raised as they secure the area during the counter-terrorism Exercise Heartbeat at the Esplanade on Nov 25. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Then, the drone struck, followed by the appearance of a masked man who stabbed the six casualties lying on the ground.

He was soon joined by two gunmen armed with powerful assault rifles who sprayed the Esplanade’s indoor premises with bullets.

Police officers neutralised the gunmen after the arrival of the Emergency Response Team.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics attending to casualties during the counter-terrorism Exercise Heartbeat at the Esplanade on Nov 25. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Once the area was secured, SCDF paramedics wearing Kevlar helmets and ballistic-resistant vests attended to the casualties.

But more shots rang out at the Esplanade’s upper concourse. Other gunmen had taken control of an outdoor area facing Marina Bay.

Police officers searched fleeing civilians, but a hooded man detonated his suicide vest outside.

Singapore Police Force officers disarming and apprehending an armed attacker in a simulated attack as other officers secure the scene during the counter-terrorism Exercise Heartbeat at the Esplanade on Nov 25. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The mass casualty situation became more chaotic when three gunmen began a skirmish while holding a civilian hostage.

Police reinforcements arrived to free the hostage, with the Volunteer Special Constabulary helping secure the area and check on the casualties.

Law Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, who attended the exercise, said he was glad to see the effective coordination between the Home Team and stakeholders from the Esplanade in exercising their emergency response plans to safeguard the venue.



He said: “A resilient community, however, is not built overnight but forged through repeated, realistic exercises like what we did today, and the exercises must continue until the response becomes as second nature as possible. When a real crisis strikes, there is no second take.”

Law Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong speaking to the media after the counter-terrorism exercise Heartbeat at Esplanade on Nov 25. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Exercise Heartbeat involved more than 115 participants, whose actions demonstrated key SGSecure advisories, “Run, Hide, Tell” and “Press, Tie, Tell” (improvised first aid skills) before the arrival of emergency responders.

In the Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2026, the Internal Security Department said the terrorist threat in Singapore remained high, fuelled by conflicts in the Middle East.