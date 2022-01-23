Shocked residents say estate a peaceful, safe place

Residents of Eng Kong estate were horrified to learn that two boys were found dead near one of their neighbourhood playgrounds.

They told The Sunday Times that the neighbourhood is peaceful and the park is usually quiet in the evening.

One resident, who wished to be known only as Mr Raj, said he exercises frequently at the playground.

The 57-year-old added that he saw police vans and uniformed men with red berets circling the nearby forest when he was returning home at about 10pm on Friday.

He was saddened to hear the news, especially as it is nearing Chinese New Year, he said.

"I've been here about 25 years and it's such a safe place for everybody. You can be here alone at night and it's a safe place."

Police said late last night that they had arrested the boys' father. The 48-year-old man will be charged in court with murder tomorrow.

The incident on Friday had spooked residents interviewed.

A domestic worker who lives near the playground said she heard someone shouting for help at about 6.30pm that day.

The helper, who declined to be named, thought it was just children playing.

But 15 minutes later, she saw police officers in the area, and soon after, they came knocking on her door asking for information.

The police yesterday said that they had received a call for help on Friday at 6.25pm from a man later established to be the boys' father.

When officers arrived at the scene, his sons were found lying motionless in the canal and were later pronounced dead by a paramedic.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles lined the streets of the quiet neighbourhood.

The bodies were later removed from the canal, which runs across the Greenridge Crescent playground.

A resident, who declined to be named, said she saw officers carrying two bodies into a vehicle at around midnight.

She added that a few hours before the bodies were retrieved, a yellow car that was parked in Greenridge Crescent was towed away.

"It's quite a secluded and quiet park and it's beautiful," she said. But because of mosquitoes, her grandchildren preferred to play in a connecting park.

"We weren't really concerned about the safety of this playground for the kids," she added.

Residents said police officers had approached them on Friday night to ask them if they had any closed-circuit television footage of the area.

Jean Iau