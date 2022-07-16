Shell oil heist: Surveyor who took nearly $14,000 in bribes gets jail

A surveyor accepted bribes totalling US$10,000 from a loading master at oil giant Shell in exchange for keeping quiet about the misappropriation of fuel at its Pulau Bukom facility.

As a result of Erwin Suhardi Jamaluddin's help, one incident of misappropriation of Shell gas oil worth nearly US$1.2 million went undetected in 2017.

Erwin, 38, who was then working for Intertek Testing Services, was yesterday jailed for four months and two weeks after he pleaded guilty to a graft charge involving US$5,000. A second graft charge involving the remaining amount was considered during sentencing.

He was also ordered to pay a penalty of $13,737.50, equivalent to the total amount of bribes taken at the time. He will spend an additional three weeks behind bars if he is unable to pay it.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew said Erwin had accepted the bribes from Richard Goh Chee Keong, 52, whose job scope included facilitating the transfer of Shell's petroleum products at Pulau Bukom to vessels.

The DPP added that Goh was one of the masterminds behind the conspiracy to misappropriate gas oil from Shell. His case is still pending.

On March 31, another mastermind, Juandi Pungot, 45, was jailed for 29 years for his role in the misappropriation of more than 200,000 tonnes of gas oil worth $128 million.

This is one of the longest jail sentences handed out for a commercial crime.

As a surveyor, Erwin had to perform tasks like checking the quantity of cargo, including fuel such as gas oil, supplied to vessels.

The court heard that Goh met Erwin some time between April and May 2017 to offer him cash in exchange for his silence about the misappropriation of gas oil.

DPP Yew said: "The accused agreed to this and completed his inspection without ensuring that an accurate report of the amount of cargo loaded onto the vessel was made, despite knowing that misappropriated gas oil was loaded onto the vessel. The accused also turned a blind eye to and kept quiet about any misappropriation of Shell gas oil."

Erwin later accepted the bribes from Goh, the court heard.

In August 2017, a Shell representative told the police that the company had suffered an unidentified loss of fuel worth nearly $3 million earlier that year.

Multiple people were later charged in court over their roles in the offences.

For graft, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.