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‘She was the pride of our family’: Uncle of 17-year-old student who died in 2024 Tampines crash

Bouquets of flowers placed below the traffic light near the accident site in Tampines Avenue 4 on April 23, 2024.

SINGAPORE – As others celebrated Hari Raya over the past two years, the family of the 17-year-old student killed in the 2024 Tampines collision could only mark the occasion in quiet grief.

Although they tried to avoid painful reminders of what happened, her name would inevitably be mentioned whenever the family reminisced about happy memories, her uncle said.

On Oct 5, the student’s uncle, 39, spoke to The Straits Times after the driver responsible for the crash was sentenced to jail that morning.

Said her uncle: “We’re just trying to get by, and cannot bring ourselves to discuss what happened that day. She was the pride of our family and we miss her.”

The student cannot be identified due to a gag order imposed by the court on all victims of the accident below 18. Her uncle, who is her mother’s brother, also cannot be named to protect her identity.

Her uncle was in court with his parents as Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 45, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months’ jail for causing the fatal chain collision in Tampines on April 22, 2024. Syafie was also handed a lifetime driving ban.

The student died in the crash while on her way to take part in her school’s annual cross-country event as she sat in a car driven by her father.

Norzihan Juwahib, 57, a senior technician at a pest control firm who was a passenger in a van on her way to work, also died in the accident.

Eight others were injured, including two 11-year-old boys.

The court heard that the girl’s mother has struggled with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder since the crash.

The girl’s father lost consciousness upon impact and only learnt in hospital that his daughter had died.

Holding hands one last time

A video of the accident, which was played in court, showed a black car travelling at high speed past at least three vehicles before it caused a crash involving five other vehicles, including a van. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG

Recalling the morning of the accident, the girl’s uncle said: “I woke up to 20 missed calls that my brother-in-law was in an accident. At the time, I was told that my niece was missing.

“Our family thought she could have already been dropped off at school, so we tried to call her but she didn’t pick up. It was only when I was on my way to the hospital that I was told she was gone.”

The court heard that when the girl’s father regained consciousness in hospital, his first question was: “Where is my daughter?”

When he was told she did not make it, he broke down.

The girl’s uncle said: “They brought him to see her. But he was lying on the bed with so many bandages and casts, he could not even turn to look at her. He could only hold her hand one last time.”

The uncle said since Syafie was charged in court three days after the accident, the girl’s parents have not been able to bring themselves to attend any of the hearings.

In court, the details of the accident were laid out, including the impact the crash had on the victims and their families.

“But no words can describe the grief my family is going through,” said her uncle.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail arriving at State Courts on Oct 5. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

When asked how he wanted his niece to be remembered, her uncle said: “She was someone who always put others first before herself. She gave it her all in school, but she always had time for the people she loved despite her busy schedule.”

Even though the court case has concluded, her uncle said their family still needs time to heal.

He said: “After today, it’s difficult to say there’s closure. But we know there’s been accountability.

“Hopefully with the sentencing, it serves as a deterrence and no other family will have to go through what we went through.”