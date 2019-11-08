Sexual enhancement medicines worth $8,700 seized in Changi

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled plans to bring into Singapore unregistered sexual enhancement medicines worth about $8,700 on Tuesday (Nov 5).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the authority said an officer at its air cargo command in Changi found a parcel suspicious. It was declared in its import declaration as a “toolbox”, which prompted checks that found it contained 5,800 illegal sexual enhancement tablets.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it is investigating the incident.

The Straits Times understands that no one has yet to be arrested or fined.

In Singapore, all sexual enhancement medicines must be registered and prescribed by doctors.

In an advisory in April last year, HSA warned that taking sexual enhancement medicines bought from dubious sources may lead to serious side effects, including death.

Unregistered pills may be counterfeit, are not guaranteed to work, and may contain undeclared prescription medicines that patients could be allergic to, the advisory added.

"Medical conditions require proper diagnosis and treatment," HSA said. "Medicines used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction should only be used under strict medical supervision."

In its Facebook post, ICA also said the false declaration of objects brought into Singapore is a cause for concern.

"Similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," the post read. "ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore's security."