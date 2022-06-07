Sex abuse: Gag order to protect victims, not offender or Catholic order, says AGC

The gag order in a case involving a member of a Catholic order who sexually abused two boys was not intended to protect the offender or the particular Catholic order.

The Attorney-General's Chambers said in a statement yesterday that it applied for the gag order to protect the identity of the victims.

"The gag order covered the identity of the accused because, based on the facts and circumstances of the case, the identification of the accused was likely to lead to the identification of the victims," said the AGC.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on Sunday night said it had requested that the AGC partially lift the gag order, so that the identity of the offender, the religious order and details of the offender's subsequent treatment and postings could be made known.

The AGC said in its statement yesterday that it considers every request to lift a gag order carefully as victims' interests are paramount, and that in this instance, it could not accede to the request.

The man is in his 60s and was part of a Catholic religious order that established a school in Singapore. The Straits Times understands that he is not a priest.

He was arrested in January this year and was jailed for five years last month after pleading guilty to one charge of having carnal intercourse and another charge under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He committed the sex act on the first victim in 2005 and the second victim in 2007, according to court documents. The boys were aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the offences.

Details about the man and his victims cannot be disclosed due to the gag order, which also covers the man's designation and appointment and where the incidents occurred.

The religious order the man was involved in said on Sunday that its local leader learnt of the incidents in 2009, when one of the victims confided in him. Both the victims had already left the school by then.

The order, which is a community not governed by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, said that the victims were interviewed, counselled and also repeatedly told they could make a police report, but they refused.

"(The victims) were insistent on wanting to keep the matter private. Out of respect for the stated wishes and requested privacy of the victims, the superior did not make a police report," said the order. It added that it was not aware of other victims and that the man had confirmed this.

The superior sent the man to the United States for treatment. He was then posted overseas, following the recommendations of the treatment centre, such as ensuring he did not work with minors.

The man returned to Singapore to renew his missionary visa in March 2020 and was unable to return to his country of ministry owing to the pandemic.

His offences were then brought to the attention of the school board, and the matter was reported to the police on May 10 last year.

In relation to the case, the police said last month that they issued a written advisory to a 64-year-old man who did not report to them that a boy had been sexually abused in 2007.