SINGAPORE - The 17-year-old who died while facing drug trafficking charges involving lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is the eighth student to be reportedly caught up in offences related to hallucinogenic substances.

Justin Lee, who was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Feb 3 for trafficking 131 LSD stamps, was charged in court on June 24. He died on Sept 16 from injuries sustained in a fall from height.