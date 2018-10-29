Man jailed for slashing attack as victim dies in separate stabbing

SINGAPORE - A man who slashed his victim with a cleaver in 2002 fled to Johor Baru when he later learnt that the younger man had died following a separate stabbing incident that same night.

Singaporean Ong Boon Sim feared a reprisal attack and he was concerned that he may be prosecuted for causing Mr Low Yam Heng's death. On Monday (Oct 29), Ong, now 59 years old, was sentenced to seven months' jail after pleading guilty to hurting Mr Low, who was 21 at the time of the attack.

The court heard that a police gazette was issued against Ong last year and he was detained at the Woodlands Checkpoint. No date was specified.

The attack occurred after an incident at the MG Music Lounge in Tanjong Katong Road. At around 8pm on June 2, 2002, Mr Low had swung a glass door inwards to enter the premises, but it hit Ong.

Mr Low stared at Ong after the accident, then entered one of the KTV rooms to join his friends. At around 9.30pm, he left the nightspot for the June Cafe, which was a few units away.

Ong was at the same cafe about an hour later to buy cigarettes. As he walked past Mr Low's table, the younger man hurled vulgarities at him.

After an exchange of words, Mr Low tossed a chair towards Ong's direction and challenged him to a fight.

Annoyed that Mr Low was picking on him for no apparent reason, Ong retrieved a cleaver and confronted the younger man who fled when he saw the weapon.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng said: "The accused caught up with the victim and slashed the victim once on his left thigh with the cleaver. The victim got up and walked away after the attack while the accused stopped his pursuit."

Instead of seeking medical help, Mr Low returned to MG Music Lounge at around midnight and got into a second dispute - this time with its manager.

A brawl broke out and in the midst of the melee, one of the patrons stabbed Mr Low's right thigh once with a knife. The identity of this second attacker was not revealed in court documents.

Mr Low left in a taxi and went to Changi General Hospital. He died at around 2am of acute haemorrhage due to the stab wound on his right thigh, the court heard.

DPP Quek said: "This incident did not involve the accused (Ong). However, he came to know of this incident and, out of fear of reprisal from the victim's group and possible prosecution for the death of the victim, he fled to Johor Baru."

On Monday, defence lawyer Luke Lee urged District Judge Kenneth Yap to sentence Ong to either a fine or about a two-week jail term, stressing that Mr Low had provoked his client.

Ong intends to appeal against his sentence and was offered bail of $40,000.