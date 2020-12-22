Serial conwoman jailed again after cheating victims of over $900k

A serial offender is back in jail for cheating - for the third time in eight years - after she scammed victims of over $900,000.

Kaveena Jaya Kumar, 42, was last released in October 2015 and returned to her old ways in August 2016. Between 2016 and 2018, she cheated 95 victims of cash totalling more than $900,000.

The Singaporean, who appeared in a district court via video link yesterday, was sentenced to six years and four months' jail after she pleaded guilty to 35 counts of cheating involving more than $600,000. She also admitted that she had misappropriated over $15,000 that a woman had entrusted to her.

Another 154 cheating charges, involving the remaining amount, were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

To earn some money after her release from prison in October 2015, Kaveena bought admission tickets to local attractions from a travel agency before reselling them on online marketplace Carousell.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tan Zhi Hao said the profit she earned was "marginal". She then decided to buy the tickets in bulk from travel agencies but not make any payment. She would then sell the tickets and keep the full amount received.

She duped the travel agencies by handing over cheques from her personal bank account, but with no intention to honour these cheques.

She was caught and charged in court on Dec 3, 2016. But she continued to reoffend after she was bailed out a week later.

Around April 2017, Kaveena owed unlicensed moneylenders about $100,000. To repay her debts, she decided to start a flower arrangement and events management business called The Royal Petals.

DPP Tan said: "The accused decided to use The Royal Petals as a front to perpetrate a flight ticket scam instead."

In late 2017, she lied to her customers that she could obtain flight tickets at prices lower than those offered by travel agencies. She duped them into paying her even though she had no cheap flight tickets to sell.

The DPP said: "The victims only realised they were cheated when they sought to verify their departure details with the airline companies or when they arrived at the airport to check in, and they were informed by the airlines that no booking had been made in their name."

Kaveena was jailed for 26 months in April 2012 over nine counts of cheating involving more than $55,000. In April 2014, she was jailed for three years over five cheating charges linked to over $73,000.

