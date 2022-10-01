Sentek charged with acquiring $81m in gas oil linked to Shell heist

Wong Shiying
Updated
Published
5 min ago

Bunkering firm Sentek Marine & Trading was on Thursday charged in court with acquiring marine gas oil worth more than US$56 million (S$80.5 million) that was misappropriated from Shell's facility in Pulau Bukom.

Sentek, one of Singapore's biggest marine fuel suppliers, was handed 42 charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act.

The firm allegedly received 118,131 metric tonnes of marine gas oil on its vessels between August 2014 and January 2018 despite knowing it was the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity.

Sentek has denied all charges and intends to claim trial.

If found guilty, the firm can be fined up to $1 million for each charge it faces.

In August, Sentek founder Pai Keng Pheng, 59, was separately handed 43 charges under the Act.

Sentek allegedly acquired the marine gas oil with Pai's consent while he was its managing director.

He is also said to have abetted the obstruction of the course of justice by instigating one of the parties involved to instruct a witness to give false information to investigators.

Pai was previously handed 40 charges of bribery and obstructing the course of justice in October 2021. He now faces 83 charges in total.

Sentek and Pai's cases will resume in court on Nov 11.

Sentek allegedly acquired the marine gas oil with Pai's consent while he was its managing director.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 01, 2022, with the headline Sentek charged with acquiring $81m in gas oil linked to Shell heist. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top