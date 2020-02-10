Senior exec in education-related government body allegedly molested 2 female colleagues

SINGAPORE - A senior executive in an education-related government body is said to have repeatedly molested two women who were his colleagues at the time.

The 66-year-old Singaporean man, who cannot be named to protect the women's identities, is accused of nine counts of molestation between February 2016 and December 2016, and six of the alleged offences occurred at their workplace.

The other three cases are said to have taken place during work-related trips to neighbouring countries.

Court documents did not state if he has left the organisation or if he is still working for it.

On his first day of trial on Monday (Feb 10), the court heard that he allegedly molested one of the women, who was 43, five times.

The man is also accused of outraging the modesty of a 55-year-old woman four times, the court heard.

In February 2016, he allegedly molested the older woman in the Philippines by caressing her right arm.

He is said to have targeted the younger woman the following month at their Singapore workplace.

According to court documents, he allegedly hugged her "so tightly such that her breasts were pressing against (his) body".

He is accused of repeatedly molesting both women from then until December 2016.

Among his cases, he allegedly molested the older woman in Vietnam and Myanmar.

The man is represented by lawyers Gary Low and Terence Tan from Drew & Napier.

The trial is now heard in-camera.

This means that the hearing is not open to the public, including members of the media.

For each count of molestation, offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.