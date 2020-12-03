Senior counsel and Xu on 'uncalled-for intimidation'

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, cross-examined The Online Citizen editor Terry Xu yesterday. Here is an edited excerpt.

SC Singh: When you gave evidence to Her Honour earlier, you misled Her Honour by giving her the impression that you were careful not to aggravate matters. Not to call the plaintiff (PM Lee) a bully. But here, just a few days after the post we talked about, you called the action "uncalled-for intimidation, especially when it is from a public servant". So my question is, you lied earlier, when you claimed you did not want to aggravate matters, you agree?

Mr Xu: Disagree.

SC Singh: You were so angry with the plaintiff that you used the media, you had to attack him.

Mr Xu: Disagree.

SC Singh: In fact, you made such a serious attack by saying that a public servant had intimidated you... Doesn't that show the amount of venom you had for the plaintiff and how much you wanted to damage him?

Mr Xu: If I were to agree, it would have been the amount of venom I had for the plaintiff's action.

SC Singh: You had venom for the plaintiff's action? Are you saying that if a party presumes to sue you, that party deserves these kinds of allegations being made in public against him? Is that what you're telling us?

Mr Xu: If a public servant does what he does, I would say yes, he does.

SC Singh: You wanted to stir and generate hatred and contempt for the plaintiff, correct?

Mr Xu: I disagree.

SC Singh: Really? Putting it on Facebook, which you know invites comments, shares, reactions, you didn't think that, or that wasn't your intention?

Mr Xu: You said I wanted to stir and generate hatred and contempt. No. I wanted people to know.

SC Singh: You already told them about the suit, but now you were going beyond that, you were making an allegation against him.

Mr Xu: What's the allegation?

SC Singh: Is the allegation that a public servant has intimidated someone a serious allegation?

Mr Xu: Yes, but my point in my comment was saying that I'm being intimidated by a public servant.

Justice Audrey Lim: So you are saying that a public servant has intimidated you?

Mr Xu: Yes, Your Honour.