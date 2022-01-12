Security officer who stood in front of Bentley was focused on not letting it enter school

SINGAPORE - When security officer Neo Ah Whatt stood in front of the moving Bentley, he was focused on only one thing - do not let the car enter the school.

Mr Neo, 62, who was on duty at the Red Swastika School on Tuesday (Jan 11), recounted some parts of the incident to Mr Steven Tan when he visited him on Tuesday and to other staff from Union of Security Employees (USE) when they called him on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Mr Tan, the union's executive secretary, shared the account with The Straits Times on Wednesday, after Mr Neo declined to speak to the media, saying that he was overwhelmed by the situation.

Mr Tan said Mr Neo's job was to control traffic at the entrance and exit lanes as there were students crossing.

The Bentley had cut the queue and tried to enter via the exit lane where Mr Neo was.

Mr Tan said: "Allowing the car to enter was dangerous as it was going against the flow of traffic. Also, if a car was allowed to cut the queue, others would also (follow suit).

"Uncle Neo also shared that there was a drop-off point in front of the school gates (that) some parents would use and he tried to tell that to the driver."

But the car moved forward, scraping Mr Neo's knees. Despite this, he stood his ground.

"He did not think too much about it, as his main thought was that the car cannot go in," said Mr Tan.

Eventually, the decision was made to allow the car to go in and drop off the student.

The police said the driver - a 61-year-old man - was arrested on Tuesday for a rash act causing hurt. Investigations are ongoing.

Said Mr Tan: "Uncle Neo has been overwhelmed by the support from everyone and thanks them for the concern. He said that he is on medical leave and after his rest, he is looking forward to returning to work."