Second worker dies from Tuas plant explosion

A second worker has died from the explosion at the Tuas Incineration Plant (TIP) last Thursday.

The death was confirmed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday. The executive engineering manager died after succumbing to his injuries yesterday, NEA said in a statement.

The employee was one of two workers, aged 59 and 64, who had burn injuries after the explosion and were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

A 65-year-old senior engineering manager was pronounced dead at the scene by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Thursday.

All three were NEA employees carrying out electrical maintenance work inside an electrical switchgear room when the explosion occurred.

The remaining worker, an engineering manager, is still in SGH's intensive care unit.

"All three NEA officers who were in the switchgear room are senior members of the plant's electrical maintenance branch, each with more than 35 years in service, and have contributed at TIP for many years," NEA said yesterday.

The incident at the plant in Tuas Avenue 20 took place at 3.15pm.

About 80 people evacuated themselves from the premises, the SCDF said on Thursday.

All other plant workers were unharmed, and operations at the plant were safely wound down on Thursday after the blast, said NEA, which owns the plant.

The agency said it remains in daily contact with the officers' families to provide all possible assistance.

It added that it is working closely with the Ministry of Manpower, SCDF, other technical agencies as well as electrical engineering experts to investigate the cause.

"Investigations are ongoing and more information will be made known once investigations are concluded," NEA said yesterday.

The latest fatality makes it 29 workplace deaths recorded in Singapore so far this year.