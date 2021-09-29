Second man charged over robbery at Chinatown hostel

A second man allegedly involved in a robbery at a hostel in Chinatown was charged yesterday.

Angelo Ng Chek Kiang, 41, is accused of abetting the robbery at S Inn Chinatown in Temple Street at about 3am last Friday.

He is alleged to have robbed four people of $1,000 with Goh Soon Kim, 37, while armed with a flick knife.

The victims were not harmed.

Goh was charged last Saturday.

The police said in an earlier press release that they were alerted to the incident last Friday at 3.15am.

Officers from Central Police Division and Tanglin Police Division arrested Goh at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh five hours later. Ng was arrested in Hougang Avenue 5 at around 3pm last Saturday.

Appearing in court via video link yesterday, Ng was read the charge in Mandarin. He told the court he had a medical certificate.

He is to be remanded for a week to assist with investigations.

The prosecutor said Ng is being investigated for other similar offences and that bail will be offered to him after investigations are completed.

His case will be heard again next Tuesday. Goh's case will be heard again on Friday.

Those convicted of robbery may be jailed for up to 14 years and caned.