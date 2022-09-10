Second ex-prison officer jailed for leaking inmates' info to prisoner

Hoping a disruptive prisoner would not create issues for him at his workplace, a prison officer shared classified information, including the contact number of another inmate's girlfriend, with the man.

Muhammad Zul Helmy Abdul Latip, 33, also revealed the age of an inmate from a rival gang to Abdul Karim Mohamed Kuppai Khan, 36, who was a secret society headman.

Zul is no longer a prison officer.

He had obtained the information that he shared from the Singapore Prison Service's (SPS) computer system, Prison Operations Rehabilitation System II (Ports II).

Zul was sentenced on Friday to seven weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

He is the second former prison officer to be sent to jail in recent weeks after providing Abdul Karim - whose nickname is "Dio" - with other inmates' information.

On Aug 24, one of his former colleagues, Muhammad Fattahullah Mohd Nordin, 38, was sentenced to 10 weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

Abdul Karim's case is pending.

Zul, who last held the rank of Sergeant 2, joined the SPS in November 2010.

He was later posted to Tanah Merah Prison and asked to understudy Fattahullah.

In early September 2020, Zul met Abdul Karim, who was then serving a 15-year sentence over a drug-related offence.

Soon after, Abdul Karim began asking Zul for information on other inmates. The data was available on Ports II, and Zul had access to the system.

On two occasions in October 2020, Zul accessed the portal and then shared the information with Abdul Karim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelvin Chong told the court: "On Oct 30, 2020, Dio's cell was searched. Amongst other things, a handwritten note with two addresses and two contact numbers... were discovered. This eventually led to the discovery of the offences."