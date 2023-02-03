School bus driver allegedly molested pre-schooler; man described as ‘paedophilic’ had other victims

SINGAPORE - A father of three, who drove a school bus for a living, has been accused of molesting a girl in church when she was between four and six years old.

The incident happened some time between 1993 and 1995. The identity of the girl and the church cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

On Friday, Gary Alexander Tan was handed a molestation charge involving the girl.

Tan, whom the prosecution described as a “paedophilic school bus driver”, had in earlier proceedings admitted to molesting other young victims. They include a boy with autism and another young girl.

The 68-year-old is expected to be sentenced on March 1 after having pleaded guilty in December 2022 to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

Tan had molested one of his victims while spending the night at a friend’s home in 2006. While the woman slept, he molested the girl, who was then between three and five years old.

Sometime later, Tan was engaged by a kindergarten to transport children with special needs. He had been driving a seven-seater car to earn a living around 2009.

Although his contract with the kindergarten ended in 2012, some parents continued to engage him to ferry their children to and from school.

His passengers included a boy with autism, who was between four and six years old. Tan abused the boy between 2013 and 2014.

Tan also took explicit photos of another young girl, whose age was not mentioned in court documents. He got to the girl by befriending her helper, who was looking after the youngster in 2016.

In one instance, Tan took an upskirt photo of the girl in his car after persuading the maid that he would look after her.

He had also asked two other maids he befriended to send him explicit photo of young girls. One declined, but the other agreed after he told her such photos would arouse him.

On at least 22 occasions between May 5 and Nov 1, 2016, Tan instigated the maid to send him explicit photos of her employer’s pre-pubescent daughter.