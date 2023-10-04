School bus association fails in lawsuit over subcontracts during Covid-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE – As the Covid-19 circuit breaker loomed ahead, a deputy chairman of the Singapore School Transport Association was asked to provide urgent transport services for foreign workers on behalf of the Manpower Ministry (MOM).

Instead of informing the association’s executive committee (exco) about this, Mr Ang Chee Seng broke protocol by taking it upon himself to award the jobs to two transport operators. The association represents about 80 per cent of the school bus industry.

A month later, Mr Ang resigned as first deputy chairman, following a heated meeting where explanations were sought regarding the violation of the rules.

The non-profit association and its business arm, a company named SSTA, then sued Mr Ang for alleged losses of more than $200,000. They alleged that he had breached his fiduciary duties to them in connection to job assignments from the MOM and other government agencies.

In a judgment released on Sept 28, district judge James Leong dismissed the suit, saying that while Mr Ang had breached his fiduciary duties, the plaintiffs failed to provide evidence of the alleged losses.

Shortly after it was announced that Singapore would enter a “circuit breaker” period on April 7, 2020, to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mr Ang was contacted by a few government agencies with regard to urgent transport arrangements. The chairman, Mr Wong Ann Lin, was ill at the time.

Arrangements were made between MOM and the company for buses to transport foreign workers at $450 per trip.

A document submitted in court stated that the contracted amount for ferrying workers from dormitories from April to September 2020 was almost $2 million.

The trips were initially subcontracted by the company to two operators, Sky Island Transport & Trading and Sun-Gee Travel, at a rate of $420 per trip. The price difference was intended to go to the plaintiffs.

Sky Island was owned by Mr Fong Ling Pio, who was then secretary of the association’s exco. Sun-Gee was not a member of the association at the time.

An urgent exco meeting was held on May 15, 2020, where Mr Ang and Mr Fong were questioned. The meeting ended with the pair resigning from their positions.

The association then started awarding subcontracts to its members transparently at the rate of $400 per trip. Sun-Gee agreed to this rate. Sky Island later sued the company, and they eventually settled at a rate of $370 per trip.

In 2022, the association and the company sued Mr Ang, alleging that his decision to surreptitiously award over-priced subcontracts to Sky Island and Sun-Gee have deprived the association of revenue.

The plaintiffs contended that he failed to adhere to protocol; awarded subcontracts at almost double the market price; then tried to conceal what he had done. They also accused Mr Ang of siphoning secret profits from other government contracts.

Mr Ang, who was represented by Mr Gerard Quek and Mr Glenn Chua of PDLegal, argued that he did not owe fiduciary duties to the plaintiffs.