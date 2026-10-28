SCDF trials new robotic firefighter to handle EV fires

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Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann (second from left), accompanied by SCDF commissioner Eric Yap, unveiling the vehicle extrication robot at the Singapore-International Disaster & Emergency Management Expo on Oct 28.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has launched a car-size robot to deal with electric vehicle (EV) fires, as figures showing its popularity among car buyers continue to climb.

The vehicle extrication robot (VXR) will allow firefighters to move the affected EV, which is at risk of reigniting after the fire has been extinguished, to a safe spot as they continue their work.

Announcing the launch on Oct 28, Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann noted that EVs accounted for more than 60% of new vehicle registrations in Singapore in the first half of 2026.

Adding that their adoption will continue to grow, she said: “This introduces new challenges for firefighters.

“Lithium-ion batteries can undergo thermal runaway, and affected vehicles may remain at risk of reignition even after a fire has been extinguished.”

A thermal runaway occurs when an uncontrollable chain reaction causes intense heat to be released, which results in more materials being ignited.

Sim said the robot is being introduced as SCDF strengthens its EV response capabilities through research and burn tests to develop new fire safety regulations and operational procedures, supported by specialised equipment.

Speaking at the Singapore-International Disaster & Emergency Management Expo, held at the Singapore Expo, Sim said the VXR can remotely move an affected vehicle to a safer location from up to 300m away, giving responders a safer distance from the vehicle during recovery operations.

The robot, which runs on tracks, moves a vehicle by lifting the front wheels. It also blankets the car with water.

The VXR will start operational trials at Punggol Fire Station in October 2026 and Kallang Fire Station in April 2027 .

Sim also announced at the event, which saw 48 international partner agencies participating in 2026 compared with 32 the previous year, that SCDF has also strengthened its emergency medical services with a new generation ambulance designed as a future-ready mobile clinical workspace.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann, accompanied by SCDF commissioner Eric Yap (right), watching a demonstration of the capabilities of the new generation ambulance. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Over the next three days, over 650 participants from 45 countries will collaborate to exchange knowledge, showcase capabilities and forge partnerships at the event.

Sim shared that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Cabinet Office of Japan will also deepen cooperation in disaster management technologies and strengthen the exchange of knowledge on disaster management policies, frameworks and best practices.

The event features 103 exhibitors from eight countries showcasing the latest technologies, products and services in disaster management.

Among the exhibits are cooling vests, breathing apparatus systems, protective gear for firefighters, a high-rise, and a fire-fighting drone from South Korea.