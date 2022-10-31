Salary bump of 3% to 10% for Ministry of Home Affairs officers from Jan 1, 2023

SINGAPORE - About 22,000 officers serving under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will receive a salary bump of between 3 per cent to 10 per cent to their gross monthly salaries from next year.

This round of salary adjustments, announced by the MHA on Monday, covers officers on the Home Affairs Uniformed Services, Home Affairs Services (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority), Home Team Specialist Scheme and Commercial Affairs Scheme (CAS).

In its statement, the MHA said the salary adjustments are a result of periodic reviews to ensure that officers’ salary packages keep pace with the market and remain competitive to “attract and retain good officers.”

The ministry also added it will continue to provide officers with meaningful career opportunities in the Home Team, and support their growth and development.