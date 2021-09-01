RVHS death: Teen suspect has met family several times over past week

The 16-year-old student from River Valley High School (RVHS) charged with murder has met his family several times over the past week.

The teen, who has been remanded since the incident on July 19, was previously denied a phone call with his family.

He cannot be named as he is under 18 years old.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kathy Chu told the court that there was no longer a need for the boy to be remanded at the Police Cantonment Complex.

Mr Sunil Sudheesan, who is representing the teen, asked the court to explain to the boy that it means he will be moved to Changi Prison Complex.

The teen, who appeared via video link, replied that he understood.

He was charged on July 20 with the murder of a 13-year-old schoolmate at a toilet in the school between 11.16am and 11.44am the previous day.

The teen has undergone a psychiatric assessment and assisted with police investigations.

The court was previously told that he had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after attempting suicide.

Owing to the nature of the assessment and investigations arising from the incident in July, the teen had not been able to see his family for about a month.

A previous request by Mr Sunil for the teen to have a phone call with his family on Aug 10 was denied by the court.

But the police later arranged a video call between him and his parents on Aug 13.

The Straits Times understands that arrangements were recently made for the family to meet him in person, and that they have done so several times since last week.

The case has been adjourned to Oct 19. No bail has been offered.

Those found guilty of murder can receive the death penalty.

However, those aged below 18 will be given life imprisonment instead.