RVHS death: Teen accused of murder speaks to parents via video call

A 16-year-old River Valley High School (RVHS) student charged with the murder of a schoolmate spoke to his parents via a video call yesterday, for the first time since being remanded.

"Police arranged for a video call between the accused and his parents, and the call took place earlier today," said an Attorney-General's Chambers spokesman in a statement yesterday.

The call follows the student's last appearance in the State Courts via video link on Tuesday. At the time, his lawyers requested that his parents and family members be granted five minutes to speak with him so they could check on his well-being.

The prosecution had objected to the request, telling the court that the teen faced a capital charge and investigations were ongoing.

District Judge Brenda Tan denied the defence's request, noting that arrangements for the accused to speak with his parents could be made at an appropriate time.

On Tuesday, the accused, who cannot be named as he is under 18 years of age, was remanded for two more weeks at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric evaluation. He has been in remand at the medical centre since he was charged.

The teen was charged on July 20 with the murder of his 13-year-old schoolmate in a toilet on the fourth level of the school between 11.16am and 11.44am the previous day.

The court was then told that he had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after attempting suicide.

The case has been adjourned to Aug 24.

Those found guilty of murder can receive the death penalty. But those aged below 18 will be given life imprisonment instead.