Russian woman jailed for assaulting cop, husband fined for punching club employee

SINGAPORE - A Russian woman had a spat with her husband outside the Altimate club in Raffles Place last year and slapped a policewoman who was deployed to the scene.

Her Australian spouse had also behaved in a violent manner by punching a club promoter.

Svetlana Filimonova, who is unemployed, was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Wednesday (Oct 24) for using criminal force on Assistant Superintendent Joey Tham Si Ning, 31.

Filimonova was also fined $500 for causing a disturbance in a public place.

Her husband, project manager Males Milan, was fined $4,500 for assaulting Mr Jaris Chung Muhd Khairi, 19, and causing a disturbance in a public place.

The couple, who are both 29 years old, pleaded guilty to their offences on Oct 2.

According to court documents, the couple drank heavily after arriving at the club at about midnight on May 27 last year.

They had a heated argument and began yelling at each other when the nightspot was about to close at around 3.50am.

When Mr Chung saw Milan raising his hand to hit Filimonova, he stepped in and tried to prevent the situation from escalating.

Milan was incensed that Mr Chung had placed his hands on his chest while separating the pair and punched the club promoter's face once.

Onlookers tried to restrain Milan but the Australian broke free and punched Mr Chung's face two more times.

After that, Milan continued shouting loudly and jostled with the other patrons at the club.

He also refused to leave when bouncers tried to escort him out and behaved in a disorderly manner until police officers arrived to arrest him.

Filimonova, who was yelling hysterically, insisted she wanted to be with Milan.

When Assistant Superintendent Tham told her to calm down, she told the policewoman not to touch her and slapped the officer's right cheek once.

For using criminal force on a police officer, Filimonova could have been jailed for up to four years and fined.

For assault, Milan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.