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Rule of law, independence of judiciary, must be protected: Edwin Tong

Minister for Law Edwin Tong speaking during a bicentennial sitting held at the Supreme Court, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the introduction of the Second Charter of Justice.

SINGAPORE - Despite the changes in Singapore’s legal system over the years, the rule of law still sits at the heart of it, said Law Minister Edwin Tong on Nov 27.

This means that everyone is equal before the law, which is supreme and independent, and public power is exercised according to the law.

These foundational pillars, including the independence of the judiciary, must be protected, said Tong.

He was speaking during a bicentennial sitting held at the Supreme Court, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the introduction of the Second Charter of Justice, which laid the foundations for Singapore’s legal system.

Tong, who is also the Second Minister for Home Affairs, said since then the legal system has gone through many changes, with new laws developed to deal with novel and emerging issues and threats.

Despite these changes, the success of Singapore’s legal system should be measured by whether people can understand their rights and get the help they need.

He said: “What appears to us as a legal issue or policy question often concerns someone’s livelihood, their family, or a business that they’ve spent years or a lifetime building. To them, it is their life, and that is a perspective we must never lose.”

To address this, the Ministry of Law has been expanding legal aid, institutionalising criminal defence aid, simplifying dispute resolution and strengthening the enforcement of court and tribunal orders.

Said Tong: “The purpose behind these efforts is simple: Justice must make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.”

The bicentennial court sitting kicked off with a commemorative video and a procession, with trumpeters and bagpipers.

This was followed by speeches from prominent members of the legal community, including Attorney-General Lucien Wong, Law Society president Tan Cheng Han, and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

Menon said processes have to be sound in law, but court users have to also be able to navigate them.

He said: “Processes that are intuitive to judges and lawyers can bewilder a litigant who encounters a court for the first time in her life.”

Hence, the judiciary has sought to make these processes more accessible and intelligible by simplifying them.

This is most evident in the context of family justice, said Menon , who called for a rethinking of family justice after he was appointed as Chief Justice on Nov 6, 2012 .

The Family Justice Courts were established in 2014, which consolidated family-related judicial work within a specialist court structure.

New threats

Tong said Singapore has had to develop new laws to deal with novel and emerging issues and threats over the years.

Some examples of these new laws were highlighted by the Attorney-General.

Wong said the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has drafted legislation to deal with cybersecurity, online falsehoods, foreign interference, online safety and scams in the last decade.

In recent years, laws in Singapore have been enhanced to deal with new crimes and issues, or to tackle a worrying trend.

To address the scam scourge, the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed in Parliament on Nov 4, 2025.

Scammers, including syndicate members and recruiters, and those who help them, such as money mules, will get at least six strokes of the cane, with the punishment going up to 24 strokes depending on the severity of the offence.

To curb the rise of vaping, the new Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act was amended via the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) (Amendment) and Other Matters Bill on March 6. Adults who involve young people or vulnerable persons in smuggling or supplying Kpods can be jailed for up to 20 years and given up to 15 strokes of the cane.

And to improve the deteriorating road safety situation, Parliament on Aug 4 passed the Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill that slashed the alcohol limits for drivers by more than half.

Menon, who is slated to retire in February 2027, highlighted the challenges the judiciary faces in the century ahead.

The first was preserving public trust, in a time when confidence in public institutions is under growing strain.

He said: “In some jurisdictions, polarisation and disinformation have created conditions in which judicial decisions risk being judged more by the popularity of their outcomes than by the quality of their reasoning.

“This is deeply corrosive, because trust underpins our legitimacy and our ability to discharge the judicial function effectively and independently.”

Another was the use of artificial intelligence, which can result in uncritical reliance and conceal serious errors.

Noting that the world will be vastly different in the next century, Menon said: “I hope, above all, that one thing will not have changed: that those who come to our courts in search of justice will find judges resolved, devoted and committed... to give judgment according to Justice and Right, and lawyers united in the purpose of upholding the most noble mission of the law.”

After thanking the audience, he said: “Court is now adjourned.”