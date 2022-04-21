Robbery of massage parlour: Mastermind gets 41/2 years' jail, cane

Two men who abused cough syrup and sleeping pills to get high came up with a plan to commit robbery.

One of them, Goh Soon Kim, suggested robbing a massage parlour that he believed was likely to be offering illegal sexual services and therefore would not make a police report.

Armed with a knife each, the two men robbed a massage parlour in Chinatown of about $950.

Goh, 38, was sentenced to four years and six months' jail and 12 strokes of the cane in court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to one robbery charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Yi Wen told the court that the Singaporean hatched the plan with Angelo Ng Chek Kiang, 42.

The pair arrived at the massage parlour at S Inn hostel, which Goh mistakenly thought offered illegal sexual services, at about 2am on Sept 24 last year.

Goh threatened to hurt masseuse Tang Ping, 32, who had greeted the two men when they arrived, if she did not give them money. Hearing the commotion, three other masseuses went out to the front counter.

DPP Koh said: "(Goh) then told all four victims that he would hurt them if they did not give him money, but the four victims told him that they did not have any money."

After Goh tried unsuccessfully to open the lockers at the front counter, Ng pushed a table, causing a drawer to fall and hit a masseuse, leaving a small bruise on her right thigh.

Angered, the masseuse walked towards the main door.

Ng pulled her back inside and ended up injuring himself.

Ng got agitated and slapped the masseuse in the face.

Goh continued to demand money from the four women and, fearing injury, two of them gave him about $950 in cash.

After the two men left the massage parlour, Ms Tang called the police at 3.10am.

Police officers arrested Goh later that day.

Yesterday, DPP Koh told the court of Goh's past offences, which include a robbery conviction in 2015.

Ng's case is pending.