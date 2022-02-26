Robbery: Maid hit employer on head with laptop until device broke

While robbing her employer, a foreign domestic worker hit the victim's head with a laptop until the device broke.

She also threatened to kill the victim with a kitchen knife.

While her 61-year-old employer was bleeding from multiple lacerations on her body, the maid fled with her loot and bought a plane ticket to return home to Myanmar.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old Myanmar national was convicted of one count of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

Another charge of cheating by personation will be taken into consideration for her sentencing.

The accused and her employer cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard that at around 10.30am on Jan 17, 2020, the employer was asleep in her bedroom when she felt something sharp on her neck.

She awoke to find her maid on the bed holding a kitchen knife, threatening to kill her unless she handed over her valuables.

As a struggle ensued between them, the victim's hands were cut by the knife.

The maid then used a laptop to hit the victim, who tried to protect herself by covering her head with her hands.

"The victim pleaded with the accused not to harm her and told her that the key to her valuables was in a sling bag," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim.