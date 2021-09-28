Robbery at hostel in Chinatown: Second man charged in court

SINGAPORE - A second man allegedly involved in a robbery at a hostel in Chinatown was charged on Tuesday (Sept 28).

Angelo Ng Chek Kiang, 41, is accused of abetting the robbery at S Inn Chinatown in Temple Street at about 3am on Sept 24.

He is alleged to have robbed four people of $1,000 with Goh Soon Kim, 37, while armed with a flick knife.

Goh was charged on Sept 25.

In an earlier press release, the police said they were alerted to the incident on Sept 24 at 3.15am.

The victims were not harmed.

Officers from Central Police Division and Tanglin Police Division arrested Goh at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh five hours later.

Ng was arrested at Hougang Avenue 5 at around 3pm on Sept 25.

Appearing in court via video link on Tuesday, Ng was read the charge in Mandarin. He told the court he had a medical certificate.

He is to be remanded for a week to assist with investigations.

The prosecutor said he is being investigated for other similar offences, and that bail will be offered to him after investigations are completed.

His case will be heard again on Oct 5.

Goh's case will be heard again on Oct 1.

Those convicted of robbery may be jailed for up to 14 years and caned.