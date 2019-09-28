Robber who fled court hearing gets 11 1/2 years' jail

A convicted robber, who absconded from court during a break in his hearing, was sentenced yesterday to 11 1/2 years' jail.

Singaporean Visvanathan Vadivelu, 50, had pleaded guilty to committing armed robbery at a Shell petrol station in Upper Bukit Timah Road in 2017.

He had also admitted to two counts of drug consumption and one count of drug possession.

Visvanathan, who was unrepresented, told District Judge Kan Shuk Weng yesterday that he was "mentally unwell" and that he fled the court on Sept 17 this year after he heard voices telling him to go home.

He said his mother had alerted the police, who arrested him in their flat. He was hauled back to court two days later on Sept 19.

He told Judge Kan that he wanted to be "sentenced" to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The judge replied that being sent to IMH is not a sentencing option.

Visvanathan robbed a petrol station on July 31, 2017, as he was unemployed at the time and "desperate for money".

At around noon that day, he rode his motorcycle to Upper Bukit Timah Road, stopped near an overhead bridge and used grey masking tape to cover the rear registration plate.

He put on a jacket, gloves and a pair of sunglasses to conceal his identity. He retrieved a kitchen knife from the bike's storage box and entered the petrol station.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong had said in an earlier hearing that Visvanathan entered the area behind the cashier counter and pointed the knife towards the cash register, while shouting at the cashier to open it.

The woman complied out of fear and Visvanathan took more than $1,000 from the register before riding away. Police arrested him about four hours later.

Visvanathan was charged with armed robbery two days later.

He was out on bail when police rearrested him on Sept 15, 2017, for suspected drug-related offences.

He appeared in court on Sept 17 this year for his sentencing before absconding that day.

Judge Kan then issued a warrant of arrest against him.

Offenders convicted of armed robbery can be jailed for up to 10 years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane. Those over the age of 50 cannot be caned.