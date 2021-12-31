Roadblock evasion cases in Singapore

JANUARY 2017

A 26-year-old motorist who had drunk at least half a bottle of cognac at a club panicked when he saw a roadblock in Jalan Toa Payoh on Jan 26, 2017. He reversed and drove against the flow of traffic for nearly 300m on two expressways, but the police managed to stop him on the Pan-Island Expressway.

He was jailed for four weeks, fined $2,700 and banned from driving for three years.

JANUARY, FEBRUARY 2017

A 35-year-old without a driving licence was driving in MacKenzie Road in the early hours of Jan 19, 2017, when he was stopped at a roadblock.

After he was asked for his licence, he sped off but was later arrested at the basement carpark of Scotts Square in Scotts Road.

While out on bail, he was driving along Kallang Road in the early hours of Feb 14, 2017, when he encountered another roadblock.

He drove against the flow of traffic to escape, travelling some 2.6km before abandoning the car in Geylang.

He was jailed for two years and nine months, fined $3,000 and banned from driving for three years.

MAY 2015

A 34-year-old man and his 27-year-old friend were heading to Orchard Towers in the early hours of May 31, 2015, but took a wrong turn to a high-security checkpoint outside Shangri-La Hotel, where a major security summit was taking place.

The men had drugs in the car and drove off from the roadblock. Gurkha officers opened fire and killed the 34-year-old man.

The friend was later jailed for seven years and given three strokes of the cane.

FEBRUARY 2015

A 29-year-old man was stopped at a roadblock while riding his motorcycle along Woodlands Avenue 12 in the early hours of Feb 11, 2015.

He later sped off and punched a cop before being arrested at a multistorey carpark in Woodlands Drive 14. He was jailed for 24 weeks, fined $10,000 and banned from driving for six years.

David Sun