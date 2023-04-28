Road accident victim who lost kidney after crash awarded more than $356k in damages

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist who suffered multiple injuries and lost a kidney after a road accident has been awarded more than $356,000 in damages.

Mr Asher David De Laure, who was then a 19-year-old polytechnic student, was riding his bike on Sept 28, 2015, when a car driven by Ms Norhazlina Md Yusop crashed into him.

No further details about the crash were disclosed.

The accident left Mr De Laure with severe, injuries including a fractured spine as well as liver lacerations.

In a judgment dated April 20, 2023, Deputy Registrar Kim Bum Soo said Mr De Laure’s right kidney was also badly damaged and had to be removed totally.

“The recovery was complicated. Post-operatively, he developed rhabdomyolysis (rapid muscle breakdown) and suffered from acute renal failure,” said the deputy registrar.

As his kidney function deteriorated, Mr De Laure required three sessions of haemodialysis, which involves pumping blood out of his body to an artificial kidney machine.

“True, the injuries have thankfully stabilised by now. But the plaintiff will require lifelong follow-up for his single functioning kidney given that he is at higher risk of developing end-stage kidney disease,” added the deputy registrar.

“One horrific accident later, he finds himself with multiple fractures, massive scars and one kidney short. His dreams are dashed.

“His life now is a series of compromises he makes with a new, dimmer reality. Undoubtedly, he has lost something intangible.”

The deputy registrar added that Mr De Laure, despite considerable difficulty, still completed his polytechnic education. He graduated a year later than his peers.

Mr De Laure found employment as an associate engineer, and was paid $3,500 per month for his first job out of school. However, he found it too physically taxing due to his injuries.

He eventually found employment elsewhere as an assistant engineer, but had to take a pay cut.

“At the new job, he continues to experience difficulty handling some of the more physical aspects of his work due to his injuries. He is paid $2,400 per month at his present job,” said Deputy Registrar Kim.