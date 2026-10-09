Retired police officer with distinguished career, including SQ117 hijack response, dies at 86

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Jagjit Singh Sundar Singh died on Oct 8 and left behind two sons and a wife.

SINGAPORE – Right to the end of his life, retired police officer Jagjit Singh Sundar Singh did not want the people around him to worry.

Despite his distinguished career, during which he rose to the high rank of deputy commissioner of police (operations) and coordinated operations in response to the Singapore Airlines Flight SQ117 hijacking in 1991, Singh, who died on Oct 8, did not like to talk about his work.

His son, Daljit Ghoshal, 56, told The Straits Times on Oct 9 that his father was a humble man.

“He was always gentle, and he did not talk much about what he did. He was not somebody who liked to show (off). He was a quiet man,” said Ghoshal.

Singh, 86, died on Oct 8 and left behind two sons and a wife. He was hospitalised in September with pneumonia.

“It went away, came back, went away, came back, and then he got weaker and weaker and just couldn’t fight it... his heart had weakened due to the narrowing of one of his valves, which was causing a problem with oxygen flow,” Ghoshal added.

A junior officer, who had served under Singh at Kandang Kerbau Police Station near Tekka Market, said Singh’s heart was in the right place as a police officer.

Kalidass S.K.S., 75, said Singh, then an acting superintendent in the 1970s, was already thinking about community policing and how to improve the police force.

Many respected Singh because, even as deputy commissioner of police (operations), he would drive around at night to check on police officers from other divisions who were on duty.

Said Kalidass: “He was an ‘on-the-ground’ officer who took pride in men’s welfare and in correcting mistakes that police officers made.

“He could have easily asked a junior officer to do the rounds, but he was different.”

Singh’s achievements can best be described as extraordinary. He joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in 1967 as an assistant superintendent of police and later rose through the ranks to become director of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Singh was later promoted to deputy commissioner of police (operations) – becoming the highest-ranking Sikh officer in Singapore’s police history at the time.

Senior police officers remembered Singh as the ground operations commander during the nine-hour stand-off at Changi Airport, when Pakistani hijackers took control of SQ Flight 117.

In the end, the four hijackers were killed after SAF Special Operations Force soldiers stormed the aircraft.

When he retired from the Singapore Police Force around 2000, Singh started work at CISCO (now known as Certis CISCO) the next day, leading a project to enable CISCO to undertake law enforcement and investigation work on behalf of statutory boards and government departments, according to a 2017 report by Asia Samachar.

Ghoshal said: “He really didn’t want to stop working. He wanted to contribute. He was very much into the idea of Singapore as a nation and the importance of it.”

Singh continued to serve and later worked at the Public Utilities Board in 2003, retiring at the age of 73 in 2013.

For his service, Singh was awarded several medals by the SPF and honoured with national awards such as the Pingat Berkebolehan (Efﬁciency Medal), the Pingat Bakti Setia (Long Service Medal) and the Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Public Service Star).

While he could have retired quietly, Singh sought to inspire younger Singaporeans to keep the nation safe by pursuing careers in law enforcement, said Sarabjeet Singh, who was president of the Young Sikh Association (YSA) from 2018 to 2022.

Jagjit was one of the prominent Sikhs featured in YSA’s SG50 book, Singapore At 50 – 50 Sikhs And Their Contributions.

Said Sarabjeet, 42: “He shared his life experiences and contributions to Singapore because it was important to him that the youth know about the history and the complexities of law enforcement.”

In 2017, Singh was quoted in Asia Samachar as saying that working as a police officer was extremely taxing and the pressure to deliver good results was intense.

Yet, there was always time for Manchester United Football Club, Singh’s favourite team.

Kalidass, who last saw Singh in 2023 at a 75th birthday party for a former police officer, shared that not many people knew of Singh’s unwavering support for “Man U” – he seldom missed a team match on TV.

“This personal side of Jagjit Singh offers a warm and affectionate reminder that behind the disciplined and respected police commander was a man who also found simple joy and excitement in the beautiful game,” he added.