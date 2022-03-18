Retailers concerned about misuse of weapons

Rules and precautions in place, but these are not a guarantee against such crimes, they say

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Knives, swords and other dangerous weapons are in the spotlight after a spate of crimes this week involving such items.

Retailers interviewed said this is a cause for concern for them, as none of them wants to be associated with illegal activities.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 18, 2022, with the headline Retailers concerned about misuse of weapons. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top