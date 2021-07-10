Repeat offender jailed for molesting teen and boy

Despite being jailed previously for molesting a man on the MRT, a 41-year-old went on to commit a similar offence years after he was released from prison.

Chew Yeow Keong also targeted a 12-year-old boy this year and insulted his modesty.

For his offences, Chew was sentenced yesterday to 17 weeks in jail. He pleaded guilty to one charge each of outraging and insulting a person's modesty.

A third charge, for dishonest misappropriation of property, was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Chew was working as a GrabFood delivery rider at the time of the offences.

He molested his first victim, a male teenager, on Aug 12, 2019.

The victim, who was 18 at the time, had boarded the train at Lorong Chuan MRT station.

He saw Chew, who was also on the train, wink once at him, but ignored the man.

Chew later got up and stood beside the victim. He touched the teenager's left buttock cheek over his clothes in a caressing motion. The victim turned around and saw Chew retracting his arm. He quickly alighted, and made a police report the next day.

Chew targeted the 12-year-old boy on the night of March 10 this year. The victim, who is now 13, was on his way home after playing football at Our Tampines Hub when Chew approached him and asked if he could perform a sex act on the victim.

The child quickly walked away but ran home after noticing Chew was still staring at him. He told his mother about the incident and she made a police report.

The court heard that there was no physical contact between Chew and the boy. Deputy public prosecutor Joseph Gwee urged the court to jail Chew for between 15 and 20 weeks for his molestation offence, noting that he had been convicted of similar offences in 2002 and 2016.

Chew was jailed for six months and given three strokes of the cane in 2002. He was jailed for 10 weeks in 2016 after molesting a man on the MRT.

But the prosecutor highlighted that there was no skin-to-skin contact, among other things.

He asked the court to fine Chew for insulting the boy's modesty.

Chew's lawyer, Mr S. S. Dhillon, said his client had no money and asked for a jail term instead.

Chew's sentence has been backdated to March 19 this year, when he was first remanded.