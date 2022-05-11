Repeat offender arrested after more than 1,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested after the authorities seized more than 1,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from a construction site.

The man, 66, who has an ongoing court case against him for a similar offence, was spotted at the scene by Customs officers, the Singapore Customs said in a statement on Wednesday (May 11).

Officers were observing a construction site near 24 Senoko Drive on Monday where a suspicious consignment of goods was delivered earlier.

The man later arrived to receive the consignment.

Officers conducted a check and found 1,586 cartons and 18 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed inside two electrical panels.

About $135,500 in duty and $10,700 in goods and services tax (GST) were evaded in total.

The case is under investigation.

Singapore Customs said the man, a repeat offender, is currently facing court proceedings for allegedly dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes on Dec 1, 2020. He is said to have evaded about $36,800 in duty and $3,000 in GST.

The man was also convicted on July 28, 2011, for possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.