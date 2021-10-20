Reopened coroner's cases: All 8 involved fatal accidents

All eight coroner's inquiries that were reopened over allegations of forgery by the then investigation officer of the cases involved fatal road accidents.

A district court heard yesterday that the officer, Station Inspector Kenny Cheong Chyuan Lih, is alleged to have forged between one and four statements per case.

The policeman has been suspended since Dec 27, 2018.

All of the affected inquiries had been handled by then State Coroner Marvin Bay, and he has to look into the cases again. The original inquiries had taken place between 2016 and 2018.

Seven cases have since been completed in the rehearings. Six cases were heard on Monday, and Coroner Bay was satisfied there had been no miscarriage of justice.

The inquiry into the death of security officer Tan Choon Lai, 56, involved four allegedly forged statements - the most of the eight cases.

He was riding a motorcycle along a slip road of the Pan-Island Expressway into Bukit Timah Expressway on July 10, 2017, when he collided with a taxi before hitting a guard railing. He was taken to hospital and died of multiple injuries.

Station Insp Cheong is said to have forged two statements from the taxi driver and one each from Mr Tan's sister and an eyewitness.

Three of the statements were allegedly forged after he had conversations with the trio.

The seventh case was heard yesterday morning and the court heard that Station Insp Cheong's alleged acts of forgery had no impact on its findings.

This case involved another security officer, Mr Shaik Shamshudin E. K. Shaik Hussain, 59, who was crossing a road near the junction of Victoria Street and Arab Street on Dec 29, 2015, when a taxi hit him.

He was taken to hospital and died of multiple injuries two days later.

Station Insp Cheong is later said to have forged three statements linked to the incident - one each from the taxi driver, an eyewitness and Mr Shaik's daughter.

The eighth and final case involved a 66-year-old motorist who died following an accident in Woodlands in September 2016.

His family members were in court yesterday and highlighted issues of concern, such as the speed of the vehicles involved in the case.

Coroner Bay did not give his findings on this case. He said: "As the concerns included questions of whether the investigations were truly complete... the case was adjourned for... further investigations to be completed."