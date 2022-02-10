Reoffending by released inmates at 30-year low

The proportion of inmates who faced punishments including prison terms within two years of release is at a 30-year low, the Singapore Prison Service said yesterday.

About 20 per cent of Singaporean and permanent resident offenders who were released in 2019 were detained, sentenced to jail or given a day reporting order within two years of release.

The order requires a person to report to a centre for monitoring and counselling, and undergo rehabilitation.

In comparison, the two-year rate for offenders who faced such punishments after being released a year earlier in 2018 was higher, at 22.1 per cent.

The figure, called the recidivism rate, has hovered at about 25 per cent for the past 10 years.

In a speech in 2019, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said he had seen figures from First World countries where the two-year recidivism rate was between 60 per cent and 65 per cent.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, SPS director for corporate communications Rafidah Suparman said the declining rate was due to a focus on helping inmates through rehabilitation programmes and when they re-enter the community - the most challenging part for newly released inmates.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Rafidah said inmates often require support and reintegration programmes to help them with employment, while some might even need help sorting out accommodation issues.

Last year, 3,402 inmates were in community corrections, which comprise community-based programmes, mandatory aftercare and community-based sentences.

The schemes include home detention and staying at a halfway house, as well as work release, with offenders staying at Selarang Park Complex after work hours.

The number of inmates placed in community corrections last year is similar to the 3,426 in 2020, which was a 42 per cent increase from 2019.

Getting a job can help former offenders reintegrate into the community, said Ms Karen Tan, director of Careers@YR at Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG).

Last year, YRSG provided employment assistance to about 3,000 inmates, with 94 per cent of them securing jobs before their release.

Ms Tan said: "Gainful employment facilitates rehabilitation and reintegration by providing former offenders with a stable income and financial stability.

"At Yellow Ribbon Singapore, we do this not just by providing them with employment via our placement services, but also by assisting them to (retain) their jobs through career retention support offered by our career coaches."

Last year, 2,615 inmates underwent work programmes during their incarceration period. These programmes aim to provide them with vocational and employability skills in a real work environment.

The figure is a fall from the 2,902 inmates who underwent such programmes in 2020.

YRSG told The Straits Times that the coronavirus pandemic and safe management measures have resulted in fewer inmates being engaged in work programmes.

It added: "There has also been a decrease in the incare population, as more offenders are emplaced on community corrections."

Last year, 4,748 inmates underwent YRSG's skills training programmes, which are aligned with Singapore's Skills Framework. This is a slight increase from the 4,717 inmates who underwent such training in 2020.