Rehabilitating inmates with complex mental health issues

A hospital cleaner told the police that he molested a paralysed patient because he heard voices telling him to touch her, and that he had skipped his medication.

But a psychiatrist from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) found that even though the 52-year-old has schizophrenia, he had not relapsed at the time of the offence.

On Friday, the man, who was not identified as there is a gag order on the hospital's name, was sentenced to two years and two months' imprisonment.

Inmates who are diagnosed with complex mental illnesses are rehabilitated while serving their time behind bars.

Upon entry into prison, inmates are assessed by mental health professionals on the state of their mental health, risk of reoffending and rehabilitative needs.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said that about 5 per cent of inmates in prison last year were diagnosed with mental health conditions. In the light of annual prison statistics stating that there were 8,160 in-care inmates last year, that makes up about 400 people.

The most common conditions that inmates suffer from are adjustment disorder and depressive episodes. The diagnoses of their mental health conditions are consistent with codes and manuals set out by the American Psychiatric Association or World Health Organisation.

Inmates diagnosed with mild mental health conditions are housed with the general inmate population and reviewed regularly by prison psychiatrists.

Those with more complex disorders, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, who are assessed to need more psychiatric rehabilitation, are housed in the Correctional Unit (Psychiatric), or PCU, at Changi Prison Complex.

PCU, renamed earlier this month from Psychiatric Housing Unit, was started in 2011 and is run with support from IMH. It holds up to 150 male inmates. There is a separate unit for women in the women's prison.

PCU uses classes and counselling to help inmates improve their functioning skills and give them better insight into their mental illnesses.