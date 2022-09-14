Refusing to give DNA an offence for crime suspects

The police will be expanding the scope of crimes for which DNA samples of the people involved can be collected, following the passing in Parliament of the Registration of Criminals (Amendment) Bill on Monday.

The Straits Times looks at issues linked to the new amendments.

Q Who will the police be able to collect DNA from?

A Currently, the police can collect non-DNA identifying information like photographs and fingerprints as well as DNA information only for registrable crimes. These are serious offences such as murder, molestation and robbery, which lead to a criminal record for convicted individuals.

With the amendments, the police will be allowed to collect DNA information not only from suspects involved in registrable crimes, but also from those involved in what are known as "eligible crimes".

Eligible crimes are imprisonable and non-compoundable, which means offenders do not have the option of settling the case out of court by paying compensation in lieu of punishment and a criminal record. Examples of eligible crimes include unlawful stalking, drink driving, obscene acts and voluntarily causing hurt.

Those involved in minor offences, such as littering and smoking in prohibited places, will not have their DNA collected.

Q Why is there a need to expand the police's DNA database?

A Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said in Parliament that about 60 per cent of crime scene samples collected between 2017 and last year were unmatched when screened against the DNA database. She also noted that while fingerprint matching can help the police place an individual at the crime scene, it may not always be possible for a complete fingerprint to be lifted.

"DNA profiling, on the other hand, is not limited to one source as DNA information may be derived from minute amounts of body samples such as saliva, sweat or blood droplets," she added.

Thus, the police's DNA database needs to be expanded to bolster their ability to solve crimes, she said.

Q What if a suspect refuses to provide his DNA?

A It has been made clear in the Bill that it is an offence for accused individuals to refuse to provide blood samples without a reasonable excuse. They may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to one month, or both.

An officer may use force to take non-invasive body samples, such as cheek swabs, from an accused individual if he refuses to consent to having his samples taken. Ms Sun said facts and circumstances of each case, including the urgency of the situation, will be assessed in the decision to use reasonable force.

It is already an offence for a person to decline to have his photos and fingerprints taken without reasonable excuse. A negative inference may also be drawn against him in court proceedings.

Q Where will the DNA information be kept?

A It will be stored in a database that is owned by the police and run by the Health Sciences Authority. The database will be used to determine whether DNA recovered from a crime scene matches that of an individual in the system.

Q Are there safeguards to ensure the DNA database is secure?

A The Ministry of Home Affairs said legislative safeguards will be introduced to protect the information recorded in various databases against any loss, modification and unauthorised access.

In response to concerns from MPs in Parliament on this issue, Ms Sun said only authorised individuals are allowed to access the DNA database. All access is logged and recorded through an audit trail to detect any data modification.

She added that there is also a framework in place to manage any government data incidents. In the event of a data breach, appropriate remedial actions will be taken.

Q Can people provide their DNA even if they are not involved in police investigations?

A Yes. A key amendment in the Bill includes allowing any individual to provide his DNA or non-DNA identifying information voluntarily to the police. Those who do so can request at any time that the police delete their information, and the police must accede to their request.

If you have a question, e-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg