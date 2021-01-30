Reformative training for youth who groped girl

A young man who handcuffed and blindfolded a 13-year-old girl before groping her body in a toilet for the handicapped was ordered on Thursday to undergo reformative training for at least six months.

This means Alaric Lim Qixian, now 21, will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling. The Singaporean pleaded guilty in a district court last September to one count of committing an indecent act on the girl. She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

Lim also admitted last year to two unrelated charges of insulting a woman's modesty.

The court heard that Lim met the girl at an event in March 2019, and they began messaging each other on Instagram. He claimed to be a photographer who snapped what he described as "risky" pictures of scantily clad women, and offered to take such photos of her.

The girl said she wanted to take part in a photo shoot depicting bondage, discipline or domination, sadism and masochism, or BDSM. But she told Lim that she did not dare appear in the nude.

Lim then offered to give the girl a "test run" and suggested they go to a "relatively isolated area" of a shopping mall. The pair met at Plaza Singapura on May 22, 2019, and went to a toilet for the handicapped on the fourth storey.

Lim then used a black blindfold to cover the girl's eyes and restrained her with a pair of leather handcuffs. He also took out a rope, which he used to tie a harness over her clothes.

He started touching the victim's body and withdrew his hands when she told him to stop.

The ordeal lasted about 15 minutes and left the girl feeling "shocked and disgusted". But she did not shout for help as she was afraid that Lim would harm her.

The girl took a bus home afterwards, and made a police report on May 23, 2019.

Officers arrested Lim later that day and seized his mobile phone.

A forensic examination of the device uncovered two upskirt videos recorded in January 2018.

Lim's bail was set at $15,000, and he will surrender himself at the State Courts on March 1 to begin serving his sentence.

For committing an indecent act on a child, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib