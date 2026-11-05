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Reformative training for woman who exploited 2 underage girls for prostitution

The woman had pleaded guilty in September to human trafficking-related charges.

SINGAPORE – A woman who exploited two underage girls for prostitution and lived off their earnings was on Nov 5 ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

During reformative training, young offenders are detained in a centre to undergo a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The woman, 20, cannot be named to protect the identities of the two girls, who were around 16 years old at the time of the offences.

She had pleaded guilty in September to human trafficking-related charges.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard the woman got to know the first victim in January 2024, and she thought the girl was 15 years old.

On Jan 15, 2024, the girl told the woman she wanted to provide sexual services for money. The woman agreed to help her look for clients in exchange for the girl buying her food.

The woman used her Telegram account to advertise the girl’s services.

Each client paid the girl $100 after she performed a sex act on them. She then used part of her earnings to buy clothes and food for the woman.

The second victim, who was 16 years old, befriended the woman through Instagram in May 2023. The woman knew the girl’s age.

The woman advertised the girl’s sexual services on Telegram and she performed sexual acts for clients, who paid the woman in cash or via PayNow.

The woman paid for the girl’s food and asked her to sleep at the staircase landings near the woman’s home.

In total, the woman received $1,435 in exchange for her exploitation of the second girl between Feb 10 and Feb 22, 2024.

Eight men who had been linked to the case were charged in August with obtaining commercial sex from a minor.

Three have been dealt with.

Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar, 24, was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail on Nov 2.

Muhammad ’Aizat Khalis Daud, 38, was ordered to spend seven weeks behind bars in October, while Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, 26, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail in September.

The cases involving the other five men are pending.