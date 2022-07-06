Reformative training for teen who took part in para games over offences including assault

SINGAPORE - A teenager who had represented Singapore at the Asian Youth Para Games was on Wednesday (July 6) ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year after he assaulted two people in separate incidents, causing one of them to suffer a facial fracture.

The youth, now 18, also committed other offences including drug consumption.

He will be detained in a reformative training centre to follow a strict regimen that can include counselling and foot drills.

He cannot be named as he was just 17 when he committed some of his offences.

Those below 18 years old are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Details about his condition and sporting event, as well as which Asian Youth Para Games he took part in, also cannot be disclosed as they would lead to disclosure of his identity.

He had admitted last month to two counts each of assault and drug-related offences.

The court heard that he had assaulted two people in unrelated incidents.

The first one took place on May 3 last year when he volunteered to resolve a dispute on behalf of a friend by sparring with an 18-year-old youth.

The offender and the youth then started to fight at a Boon Lay street soccer court.

The offender punched his opponent's face, causing the latter to fall and they left the vicinity soon after.

The victim later went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) where he was found with a facial fracture. His mother lodged a police report the next day.