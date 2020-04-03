Reformative training for teen who sexually penetrated 5-year-old stepsister

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old youth was sentenced on Friday (April 3) to reformative training for sexually penetrating his then five-year-old stepsister without her consent.

He will be detained for at least six months in a reformative training centre, where he will follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The teenager, who admitted the offence in a district court in January, cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order to protect the girl's identity.

Some time between June and September 2017, the boy, who was 14 then, went to a bathroom in his home and started watching pornography on his mobile phone.

His stepsister opened the bathroom door and saw him performing a sexual act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh had earlier said: "The accused reached for the victim's hand as he was still sitting on the toilet bowl, and coaxed her to enter the toilet. The victim initially refused."

He then grabbed her hand and promised to give her chocolate if she performed oral sex on him.

He sexually penetrated the girl without her consent and she ran out about 10 seconds later when he released his grip on her.

On Feb 4 last year, she was referred to the Marine Parade Family Service Centre for reasons not disclosed in court documents.

During a counselling session at the centre, she said her stepbrother had sexually penetrated her.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development was alerted on March 8 last year and a child protection officer made a police report the same day.

The offender, who was unrepresented, had told the court he was sorry for what he had done, adding: "I intend to continue studying and have a brighter future."

Offenders convicted of sexually penetrating a minor younger than 14 without consent can be jailed for between eight and 20 years and be caned at least 12 strokes. Young offenders are usually given probation or are sent for reformative training.